ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS metro volleyball championships wrapped up on Saturday. La Cueva was once again victorious, as the Bears took down Cibola in 3 sets.

After being placed at the top of the gold bracket, La Cueva took down Eldorado and Los Lunas, each in three sets, to advance to the championship. With the win, La Cueva has now won 53 straight matches, according to MaxPreps.