ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS metro softball and baseball tournaments were supposed to be concluded on March 18. Due to inclement weather, the games were pushed back to March 20, and weather delayed those games yet again. La Cueva and Volcano Vista were finally able to complete the softball championship on Wednesday afternoon, and it took less than an hour.

The Bears and Hawks resumed action in the bottom of the 5th inning with Volcano leading 8-5. Volcano picked up where it left off, as in the top of the 6th freshman Audrianna Jim hit a solo home run to extend the lead. From there, La Cueva controlled the rest of the game.

LC exploded offensively in the bottom half of the inning, and went on to score seven runs. The Bears hit multiple home runs and went on to get the win 13-0.

The metro baseball final between La Cueva and Rio Rancho will resume on Thursday at 4 p.m. with the Rams leading 12-5 in the 5th inning.