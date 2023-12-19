ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to generous contributions from community members and sponsors, KRQE Cares was able to help local kids in need get brand-new pairs of shoes. The KRQE crew was at John Adams Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 19, as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program.

Over the years, Shoes for Kids has provided over 26,000 pairs of shoes to students at Title I schools. In addition to shoe vouchers, the 460 kids at John Adams also got bags filled with socks and books.

This work would not be possible without the contributions of supporters in the community. For those who would like to contribute to the effort, there are many ways to donate. KRQE Cares works with the Assistance League of Albuquerque to make Shoes for Kids possible. To donate online, click the link below.