ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Knead is a local dough bar and eatery located in downtown Albuquerque. This year, they are taking part in the “Duke It Out” pastry competition.

Knead offers a variety of baked goods, such as cinnamon rolls, morning buns, and potato brioche doughnuts. With a full brunch menu that offers a “sense of nostalgia with its twist on classics,” Chef Stephanie Herrera has created a space of her own to share her love of food with others.

One thing that makes Knead unique is that its entire menu is dairy-free, egg-free, and “plant-forward.” However, with items like Rosemary Biscuits N Gravy, Banana Bread French Toast, and Berry Chantilly, the dough bar is not missing out on anything.

The 2023 “Duke It Out” competition will take place on September 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature nine chefs who are competing to benefit El Ranchito de los Niños. Tickets to the event cost $50, and VIP tickets are available for $100.

2023 “Duke It Out” Competitors

Restaurants

  • The Shop – Israel Rivera
  • Ohana Hut/Fuego 505 – Raul Maestas
  • Scalo Restaurant – David Ruiz
  • 3128 Social House/Gather – Joe Anguiano
  • Mo’Dear Food Truck and Catering – Chef Anthony DeVontenno
  • My Mom’s – Chef Sara Green
  • Sobremesa Restaurant and Brewery – Chef Joe Padilla
  • Knead Dough Bar and Eatery – Chef Stephanie Herrera

Breweries

  • Sobremesa
  • Canteen Brewery
  • Lava Rocks

Knead is located at 218 Gold Avenue and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more about the dough bar and eatery, click here.