ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Knead is a local dough bar and eatery located in downtown Albuquerque. This year, they are taking part in the “Duke It Out” pastry competition.
Knead offers a variety of baked goods, such as cinnamon rolls, morning buns, and potato brioche doughnuts. With a full brunch menu that offers a “sense of nostalgia with its twist on classics,” Chef Stephanie Herrera has created a space of her own to share her love of food with others.
One thing that makes Knead unique is that its entire menu is dairy-free, egg-free, and “plant-forward.” However, with items like Rosemary Biscuits N Gravy, Banana Bread French Toast, and Berry Chantilly, the dough bar is not missing out on anything.
The 2023 “Duke It Out” competition will take place on September 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature nine chefs who are competing to benefit El Ranchito de los Niños. Tickets to the event cost $50, and VIP tickets are available for $100.
2023 “Duke It Out” Competitors
Restaurants
- The Shop – Israel Rivera
- Ohana Hut/Fuego 505 – Raul Maestas
- Scalo Restaurant – David Ruiz
- 3128 Social House/Gather – Joe Anguiano
- Mo’Dear Food Truck and Catering – Chef Anthony DeVontenno
- My Mom’s – Chef Sara Green
- Sobremesa Restaurant and Brewery – Chef Joe Padilla
- Knead Dough Bar and Eatery – Chef Stephanie Herrera
Breweries
- Sobremesa
- Canteen Brewery
- Lava Rocks
Knead is located at 218 Gold Avenue and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more about the dough bar and eatery, click here.