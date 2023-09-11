ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Knead is a local dough bar and eatery located in downtown Albuquerque. This year, they are taking part in the “Duke It Out” pastry competition.

Knead offers a variety of baked goods, such as cinnamon rolls, morning buns, and potato brioche doughnuts. With a full brunch menu that offers a “sense of nostalgia with its twist on classics,” Chef Stephanie Herrera has created a space of her own to share her love of food with others.

One thing that makes Knead unique is that its entire menu is dairy-free, egg-free, and “plant-forward.” However, with items like Rosemary Biscuits N Gravy, Banana Bread French Toast, and Berry Chantilly, the dough bar is not missing out on anything.

The 2023 “Duke It Out” competition will take place on September 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event will feature nine chefs who are competing to benefit El Ranchito de los Niños. Tickets to the event cost $50, and VIP tickets are available for $100.

2023 “Duke It Out” Competitors

Restaurants

The Shop – Israel Rivera

Ohana Hut/Fuego 505 – Raul Maestas

Scalo Restaurant – David Ruiz

3128 Social House/Gather – Joe Anguiano

Mo’Dear Food Truck and Catering – Chef Anthony DeVontenno

My Mom’s – Chef Sara Green

Sobremesa Restaurant and Brewery – Chef Joe Padilla

Knead Dough Bar and Eatery – Chef Stephanie Herrera

Breweries

Sobremesa

Canteen Brewery

Lava Rocks

Knead is located at 218 Gold Avenue and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more about the dough bar and eatery, click here.