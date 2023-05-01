EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Town of Edgewood is inviting visitors to the 21st annual Kite Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and May 7.

The festival is free and is set to take place at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. All ages are welcome to join in kite flying contests and fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 87 North Frontage Road in Edgewood, about 25 minutes east of Albuquerque.

There will be professional kite flyers and food vendors. There will also be kites available for purchase if you don’t have your own already.

Visitors are also invited to the nearby Wildlife West Nature Park and Zoo (admission to the Zoo is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students. And children 4 and younger are free). The zoo has cougars, grey foxes, coyotes, and a bear.