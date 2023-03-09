ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Central breezed into the semi-final round of the state tournament with a 42 point win on Tuesday. It wouldn’t be as easy for the Lady Broncos on Thursday morning against Hope Christian, but after a slow start, KC was able to surge into a 53-35 win.

Down by multiple scores after the first quarter, the Broncos found themselves in unfamiliar territory. The team was then able to go on an eight point run mid-way through the second quarter and take a four point lead into the break. They held on to the lead in the second half and continued rack up the points, enjoying yet another postseason run in the Pit. With the win, Kirtland Central advances to the championship game for the 4th time in five years.

Kirtland Central now awaits the winner of Gallup and St. Pius for the state championship on Friday at 7 pm.