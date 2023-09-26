ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids Cook is a local nonprofit nutrition and food education program that supports healthy lifestyle choices. The program helps kids get in the kitchen and enjoy a variety of foods that are healthy.
Introducing recipes for kids can help the whole family with healthy meals that everyone can enjoy. Successfully cooking foods helps kids build confidence and a sense of accomplishment. Kids as young as five can enroll in the program and attend classes at local schools up to seven times a year. Kids Cook also does community events involving the whole family.
