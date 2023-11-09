ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts is rooted in dance, mentorship and a welcoming space for the arts. The center is preparing for its newest original production, ‘Anemoia’. The show will be November 17th at 6:30 p.m., November 18th at 2:00 p.m., November 18th at 6:30 p.m., November 19th at 2:00pm at the Keshet Center for the Arts (4121 Cutler Ave. NE)

The show is a collaboration between Keshet Dance Company, Keshet’s pre-professional students and a multigenerational mix of dancers and movers from the Albuquerque community. The show takes the audience to a place where imagination meets nostalgia. The show was inspired by artists who have never met and exploring places they have never traveled. Keshet used an inclusive audition and rehearsal process that was inspired to find common ground and connect with people from different backgrounds.

