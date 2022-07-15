ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keshet invites the community to attend a presentation and conversation facilitated by New Mexico voices for children, Thursday, July 21. Keshet helps young people find ways to express themselves through art, and ultimately keeps them away from making bad decisions.

Keshet has been working in the juvenile justice system for over 25+ years. These program tries to reach young children before they get into trouble. But they also want to help the ones who are already in the system, they want to help them get back into the community. “Too many youths in our state have faced childhood traumas and still face many challenges on the road to healing, but research shows that involvement in arts-based diversion programs like the visionary and transformative work being done by Keshet can help systems-impacted youth thrive,” says Amber Wallin, New Mexico Voices for Children’s executive director.

The event will be on July 21 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. This is free however seating capacity is limited, if you would like to attend please reserve your spot at https://loom.ly/-T3s38Q. Located at Keshet Center for the Arts at 4121 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. For more information or any questions visit their website or call 505-224-9808.