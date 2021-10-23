Junk Jog celebrates third year cleaning up trash along the bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City joggers are helping pick up trash along the bosque. The city says it had about 100 so-called “ploggers,” or volunteers, to pick up trash for this year’s Junk Jog.

Those who participated got a plastic bag for any trash they found while running and there were prizes and even food trucks on the event route. Organizers say they hope to inspire people to work to keep their community free of litter year-round. “You can pick up refuse anytime, you don’t have to set out to do it. If you’re walking down the street, walking your dog, take a bag with you and pick up anything that’s litter,” says Director of City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department Matthew Whelan.

This is the third year the city has hosted the Junk Jog.