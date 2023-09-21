ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June’s Senior Cat Rescue is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to taking care of older casts and making sure they have a home.

The organization primarily takes in cats that are ten years old or older from shelters or owners that have passed away or can no longer care for their cat. June’s Senior Cat Rescue also has a forever foster program for anyone interested in fostering one of the cats in their care. The organization will take care of all vet bills for the foster. The organizations says they are always open to fosters and volunteers who want to help. For more information, click here.