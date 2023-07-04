ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The summer is packed with things to do at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque. The month of July features a couple of different activities offered by the Museum.

Friday, July 14, starting at 6 p.m. the museum hosts its lecture series, “Science on Tap.” Attendees can grab a beer and relax and listen to a presentation by award-winning documentary film producer Larry L. Sheffield. Tickets to the event are $5 per person and you must be 21-years-old or over to attend. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saturday, July 22, starting at 1 p.m. at the Guild Cinema, the museum is putting on a special screening of the film, “Oppenheimer After Trinity.” The documentary dives into the events surrounding the testing of the first atomic bomb. The film was produces by award-winning documentary film producer Larry L. Sheffield. Tickets are $8 for general admission, ages 60+ and under 12 can purchase tickets for $5. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.