ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jon Jones added a new belt to his collection. “Bones” took down Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title during UFC 285 on Saturday.

It wasn’t much of a fight, as Jones took a kick to the groin and retaliated by taking Gane down moments later. Jones won by submission just over two minutes into the first round.

With the win, Jones record now improves to 27-1-0 (1 NC).