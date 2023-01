ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jon Jones is returning to the octagon. UFC announced on Saturday that Jones will headline UFC 285 as he will fight for the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones, a former UFC lightweight champion, is set to make his heavyweight debut more than three years after his last fight. “Bones” has spent a majority of his career training in Albuquerque and will put his 26-1 record on the line against 11-1 Gane.