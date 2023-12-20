ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Dodson’s holiday prep is a little different this year. He is looking to extend his win streak to three in a row in the Japanese promotion, Rizin, on Jan. 31, with hopes of a title shot in the near future.

“[My opponent] is one of those dudes that is very talented. He fought on Ultimate Fighter season 24. He was a champion in Japan and at Dream, and now he has hopes to be the Rizin Champion, but I am going to crush it,” said Dodson. “So, I am going to go ahead and destroy him as quickly as possible. Whether it be with my devastating left hand or soccer kicking him in the mouth.”

At 39 years old, “The Magician” is looking to acquire as many belts at possible before retiring. Dodson is also the current flyweight champion in BKFC and is looking to defend his title soon, hopefully in Albuquerque.

Dodson’s fight on the Rizin 45 card will start at 11 p.m. MT and will be streamed on FITE TV.