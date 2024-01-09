ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jiffy Lube of New Mexico announces its continued support in education with its annual teen driver scholarship program. Jiffy Lube of New Mexico has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships to high schoolers.

The ‘What Drives You’ scholarship in 2023-2024 will award $9,500 to four high school students in New Mexico. Applicants are encouraged to submit a 500-word essay on ‘what drives them.’ All applications will be reviewed and four finalists will be chosen to create a short video expanding on their essay.

The overall winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship, with the other three finalists awarded $1,500. All applications are due by March 4, 2024. To apply, click here.