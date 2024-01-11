ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While his head coaching days are now behind him, Jerry Kill will still be involved in the world of college football moving forward. The former NMSU head coach is expected to join Vanderbilt’s staff, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Kill’s role with the Commodores will be an off-field consulting role where he will work with head coach Clark Lea and offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who served in the same role at NMSU the last two seasons.

Kill previously stated when he resigned from NMSU last month that he would no longer coach. In his two seasons with the Aggies, Kill had a 17-11 overall record, including a victory in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl.