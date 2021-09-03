Jemez Springs hosts Labor Day Art Festival

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Every year during Labor Day Weekend, Jemez Springs hosts two miles of art. Local artists exhibit and sell their work as well as hold workshops along Highway 4 as part of the “I Heart Jemez Art” Festival.

The mountain art tradition gives visitors the chance to meet the artists themselves during a fall exploration of the upper Jemez Valley. The event takes place Sept. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jemez Springs Plaza. Follow their Facebook page to keep up to date with event details.

