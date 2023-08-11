JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – On Sunday, August 13, the Jemez Historic Site will host an event for community members in observance of Pueblo Independence Day. The day will kick off at 7 a.m. with a 13-mile run, followed by a day of celebration with music, traditional dancing, and local vendors.

The run from the Jemez Pueblo Plaza to the Jemez Historic Site is in commemoration of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, in which runners went from Pueblo to Pueblo to signal the launch of the revolt against Spanish colonizers. Those who complete the trek will receive a blessing inside Giusewa Pueblo’s reconstructed kiva at the historic site.

Pueblo Independence Day Event 2023

7 a.m. 13-mile run

10 a.m. Invocation and welcome by Jemez Site Manager Matt Barbour and Jemez Pueblo Officials

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dancers from Jemez Pueblo Tours of the ancestral village of Giusewa Pueblo Tours of the San José de los Jemez Mission Arts and crafts from local vendors Food from local vendors Music performance by Adrian Wall



