JCC holds sixth-annual Samson Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s every adrenaline junkie’s dream come true. That’s according to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque that hosted the annual Samson Challenge Sunday morning.

It’s an obstacle course complete with 10 events, including tire flipping, pulling kettlebells, and more. Organizers say it’s all about bringing the community together, especially after a pandemic year. “We have a lot that come back every year. Every year, they come back, they step it up more and more,” said Sports Director Kenneth Lewis.

More than 300 people competed in the group’s sixth annual event.