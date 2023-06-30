ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is continuing to produce some of the best basketball talent in the country in the class of 2025. Los Lunas guard Jalin Holland is the latest to receive national recognition, and it is well deserved.

At 6-4, Holland’s combination of athleticism and scoring ability from the guard position has helped put him on the map. 247 Sports revealed its top recruits for the class and Holland is ranked as a four-star player and the 14th overall shooting guard in the nation.

Holland recently played with his Los Lunas team at the Section 7 tournament in Arizona against some of the other top high school players and teams in the country. A plethora of college coaches were in attendance and Holland put on a show for them as he averaged 32.5 points per game.

“I was going into the weekend telling myself that this is just another tournament and this is something that I do regularly,” said Holland. “It’s definitely a good feeling knowing that I can score at every level, so I just went out there and showed what I can do.”

Holland already had multiple division I offers following his sophomore season with the Tigers, including UNM. His performance in Arizona generated even more hype, as he racked in three addition offers, most recently from national runner up San Diego State, bringing the total number of DI offers to seven.

“I still have some coaches calling me, so it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for having these schools look at me, but again, I did work for it. I’m just extremely grateful. So I’m just going to get better every day. In the gym every day, just try to get better every day.”

Holland will continue to stay active this summer by playing with the Albuquerque Basketball Club AAU team.