ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BKFC Prospect Series is coming to Albuquerque, on January 27. This fight night event is slated to be held at the Revel Entertainment Center and Albuquerque’s Donald Sanchez is slated as the headliner. Jackson and Wink MMA will be well represented on this fight card as they hope to have six fighters participate.

One fighter, in particular, has JW excited though, as Ismail Israilov looks to make Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history and be the first fighter from Chechnya to fight on a card with the promotion. Israilov is a 23-year-old fighter who has over 200 amateur bouts under his belt.

He is excited to take his career to new heights. “Yeah, I have more opportunity with the Ultimate Fighter, LFA, EFC, but BKFC everybody likes to see blood and a good show, and a good fight. Michael Lyubimov, my manager says if you want to start in MMA this is good hype for you”, said Ismail Israilov.

Currently 4-1 as a professional, joining the ranks of BKFC could be huge for Ismail Israilov, as the promotion has a huge following on social media and gaining a lot of popularity throughout the combat sports world. JW MMA Academy has been really impressed with Israilov because since joining the gym 7 months ago he has turned some heads.

“When he came here he literally from the first day of training started mauling everybody and everyone was like what the hell is this. You know, so everybody got like okay, like this guy is really really good at wrestling. He started sparring and Coach Wink picked him up, started holding mitts and stuff, and they saw his potential. I would describe his life story is almost like the movie 300, you know when they have the little kid and they throw him to the wolves, that’s what this guy is”, said JW General Manager Michael Lyubimov.

“I am from Chechnya, I mean for American guys this sport is work, but for me, it’s my life”, said Ismail Israilov.