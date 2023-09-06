ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink MMA Academy will host its Fight Night Series 5 this weekend. Locally trained and native New Mexicans will be featured as they look to propel their respective combat journeys.

“This is very exciting for me because I get to headline a show in my hometown,” said headliner Jesse Tayofa. “I think a lot of fighters dream of that.”

“One of the hardest things for us fighters unfortunately is to find fights, so the fact that we can walk downstairs or drive 10 minutes down the road and be here at a local event where we don’t have to factor in flying in our coaches, its a game changer,” said co-main event fighter Travis Foster.

Friday night’s fight card begins at 7 pm, and the gym will also hold a grappling tournament on Saturday at 9 am.