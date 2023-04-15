ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink MMA Academy hosted its first ever fight night inside its main gym on Friday. In total, there were seven fights consisting of two grapplers, three amateurs and two professionals.

The limited seating inside the gym was sold out and some of Jackson Winks top fighters and recent UFC winners, such as Holly Holm and Steve Garcia, were in attendance. Overall, it was a successful night as the gym was able to give its young fighters an opportunity to get inside the octagon and show off their skills.

“If you followed my career, people like me that were an amateur that couldn’t find a fight or whatever is going on, Greg and Wink [took matters into their own hands and were able to get some of these guys fights and just start building them up because they have a lot of potential,]” said Garcia. “So, luckily I was one of them, so I am happy about it.”