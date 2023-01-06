ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a long road for Chris Brown to climb the ranks of MMA. After six years of professional fighting, “Breezy” claimed his first title and was rewarded with LFA male fighter of the year.

“It’s been a blessing. Capped off a great year with the belt, and to top it off with fighter of the year, I just felt it was a long time coming. All the hard work I’ve been putting in, and I’m thankful for everyone that’s been following this journey. Hard work pays off.”

Brown claimed his LFA title on December 9 when he knocked out Alfonso Leyva in the first round. He hopes that his recent success can help him land a contract with UFC.