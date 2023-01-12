ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first UFC fight card of 2023 features a Jackson Wink-trained fighter. Dan “The Determined” Argueta is set to face Nick Aguirre during UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Argueta comes into the weekend with an 8-1 pro record, and most recently, a loss during his UFC debut in June. He has plenty of experience thanks to his time on the television show, The Ultimate Fighter, and his time in LFA where he won the bantamweight title. Still searching for his first UFC win, he believes there is no better opportunity than this Saturday.

“You know we’re fighting on the biggest stage in the world and this is the first card of the year, we haven’t had fights in a month, everyone’s going to be watching, no one is going to be late,” he said. “I want to be the first fight, I want people to watch my fight and say holy crap, I’m not turning the TV off. I wouldn’t go take a bathroom break while you’re watching my fight.”

There is also a little extra motivation for Argueta this weekend, as the Chicago native’s opponent, Nick Aguirre, is also from Illinois. He says that he hates the idea of someone else from his native area making a name for himself.

“If he was from somewhere else, I wouldn’t be as upset. But the fact is he’s from my area. I had to claw and scratch my way into the UFC. I had to put in the work, fight the guys, face those experiences, and I don’t know if this kid did that yet. He’s going to have a long night on Saturday.”

UFC fight pass begins at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.