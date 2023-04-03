NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Durango is hosting a spring cleaning event for Durango residents. Participants can place unwanted materials where their trash cans are typically set for collection days.

The service is managed by the city’s Streets Division and is available to all residents who pay for the spring/fall cleanup service on their utility bill. Below are the list of accepted materials and the pickup schedule.

Accepted Materials

Furniture and mattresses

Large appliances (excluding refrigerators and air conditioning units)

Scrap metal

Drywall, carpeting, tiles, and other remodeling debris

Open and dried paint cans

Fencing and lumber

Tree trimmings and branches (must be under 8 feet long and less than 8 inches in diameter)

Bagged or boxed brush and leaves

Pickup Schedule

April 3-7. Items set out by April 2. Rockridge Subdivision, Animas View Dr., Sky Ridge Subdivision, Hill Crest Estates, North College Dr., Aquarius, Richard Dr, Linda Ct., Willow Place, Geoglein Gulch, Sanborn Place, and Ball Lane.

April 10-14. Items set out by April 9. Areas south of 15th St. and West of 9th Ave. including residential areas of 160 W (Twin Buttes) and Highway 160 E (Three Springs) located within City limits.

April 17-21. Items set out by April 16. Areas north of 15th St. to 36th St. paralleling Main to the East and West including the Animas City area.

April 24-28. Items set out by April 23. West side subdivisions including Crestview, Needham and Junction St. areas.

May 1-5. Items set out by April 30. East side subdivisions including Rio Vista Circle, Riverview, Florida Rd.



The city asks that all items are placed into piles of similar materials. Items should be placed outside the day before the scheduled pickup.

The City of Durango is also asking for community feedback on its spring and fall cleanup services. To fill out the survey, click here.