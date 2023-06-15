ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will be donning their Mariachi alter egos again in July with new merch for fans to collect. The first 3,000 fans to come to the next Mariachi game will be getting a new bobblehead.

Isotopes Lowrider Bobblehead which will be given out July 1

Joseph ‘Blast’ Leyba and Rob Vanderslice pose with the Isotopes’ new lowrider bobblehead

The team reached out to some local bike and car painters for help creating an authentic look for the Mariachi’s lowrider. “They had a quick rendering that they had done, it was a 66 Impala or something. We said if you have time to change the car, now would be the time, cuz we wouldn’t choose that car. For us, right now the hot car is the 59 Impala. In the community that’s the most desirable one to have so we kinda led them in that direction,” said Joseph ‘Blast’ Lebya, custom car painter.

The 3,000 bobbleheads will be given out at the game on July 1 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.