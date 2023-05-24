ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting their 2nd annual Asian-American Pacific Islander Night on Friday and their kitchen has two new dishes for the game. There’s more than just food though, traditional drummers will play as guests enter the park and there will be more themed performances throughout the night.

Those who stop by the stir fry noodle station will have two new dishes to try out, a Hawaiian burger with pineapple and teriyaki sauce and what the executive chef for the Isotopes said is a ballpark sushi hot dog. “What can you do different with a hot dog then put it in a bun? I thought hey what better than rice and nori? So I put them all together and now we have a… we call it… a ballpark sushi hot dog,” said Jim Griego, Executive Chef.

The first 3,000 fans will get a free Isotopes camo hat. The first pitch against Round Rock Express is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.