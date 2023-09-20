ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is providing clothing to kids in the greater Albuquerque area. On Wednesday, September 20, Albuquerque Isotopes players came out to help local kids pick out some new outfits.

“It’s our job to kind of help them out, pick what they like, and see what their style is. So it is going to be fun for us to get to know these kids and see where they are coming from,” said Daniel Cope, a player with the Isotopes.

During events like this with Locker 505, the kids truly are the focus of the day. While they pick out clothes, helpers like the Isotopes players make a point to put their attention on each individual child that comes in.

The director and founder of Locker 505, Kim Kerschen, says these types of events help kids gain confidence when they go to school. Those interested in helping out with Locker 505 can visit the organization’s website at this link.