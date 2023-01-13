ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced staff changes for the 2023 season. The most notable change comes as a promotion. Pedro Lopez is moving from bench coach to manager. Lopez is now the 8th manager in team history.

“Seeing so many fans come to the games, and you know, the fan support and fan base, and not being able to win as many games for some reason,” said Lopez. “Hopefully, we can set a winning culture, and hopefully, we can get the city of Albuquerque what they deserve and the fans, which is a championship.”

Other moves include retaining La Cueva grad and former Lobos Jordan Pacheco as hitting coach, following a year where the ‘topes set a franchise record in home runs. Joining Lopez and Pacheco are Chris Michalak as pitching coach and Bobby Meacham as bench coach.