ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the community gathered at Arroyo Del Oso Park on Sunday for the 34th annual Christmas Eve Balloon Glow.

While the balloons didn’t go up because of the wind, pilots joined together in a candle stick to honor lost loved ones during the holiday season.

The event creates an environment where family and friends can pay their respects to people they’ve lost, including writing their names on luminarias that are brought together to make a heart.

A total of 21 balloons joined in on the festivities to celebrate the people close to those who attended the event in true New Mexican fashion.