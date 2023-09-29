ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Imagine, ABQ” is a city-wide, chaplain of Albuquerque Fire Rescue lead initiative to clean up and restore the dignity of the Duke City. Saturday, September 30 will be “Imagine, ABQ Day.” On that day, people are asked to help restore, beautify, and continue to make Albuquerque beautiful.

Imagine, ABQ is partnering with over 50 different businesses, agencies, and entities to bring the Duke City to its full potential. Supplies can be picked up at Fire Stations, 20, 5, 7, 18, and any Sam’s Club location. Trash can also be dropped off at any of those hubs for your chance at a New Mexico United ticket. Two bags of trash per person equals one New Mexico United ticket.

To learn more about Imagine, ABQ, visit https://www.imagineabq.com/.