LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are coming to Los Alamos. The team will be playing in the Los Alamos Winter Classic on Sunday, December 11.

The Los Alamos County Community Services Department has partnered with the Los Alamos Hockey Association to put together the Los Alamos Winter Classic. The main event of the classic features the Ice Wolves as they will play El Paso Rhinos for a NAHL sanctioned game.

The Ice Wolves game against El Paso is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are available for $15. The game will also be broadcast on HockeyTV.