ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation gathered with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and community members on Wednesday, September 13, to dedicate a corridor of I-25. The corridor is now named “Sergeant Robert W. Baron Memorial Corridor,” in honor of Officer Baron, who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Baron was killed while assisting motorists during a winter storm in December 2013. “NMDOT was honored to be a part of this dedication in celebration with Krysia [Baron’s wife] and son Colter Baron,” says the department.