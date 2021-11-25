Hundreds come out for first Albuquerque Turkey Trot since 2018

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People were up bright and early Thursday morning for the Albuquerque Turkey Trot. Over 800 people took over Balloon Fiesta Park for the 5-K race and also a kids’ K race.

Story continues below

All finishers received a medal. One runner has been doing a Turkey Trot every year for the last 30 years. “I think it just gives people a chance to get out on Thanksgiving, enjoy the sunshine and our nice weather, and get some exercise in for Thanksgiving,” said participant Marc Scudamore.

This is the first time since 2018 the Turkey Trot has happened. It was cancelled in 2019 due to a strong snow storm, and in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES