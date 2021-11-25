Hundreds come out for first Albuquerque Turkey Trot since 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People were up bright and early Thursday morning for the Albuquerque Turkey Trot. Over 800 people took over Balloon Fiesta Park for the 5-K race and also a kids’ K race.

All finishers received a medal. One runner has been doing a Turkey Trot every year for the last 30 years. “I think it just gives people a chance to get out on Thanksgiving, enjoy the sunshine and our nice weather, and get some exercise in for Thanksgiving,” said participant Marc Scudamore.

This is the first time since 2018 the Turkey Trot has happened. It was cancelled in 2019 due to a strong snow storm, and in 2020 because of the pandemic.