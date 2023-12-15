ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee is hosting its 9th annual holiday market Saturday December 16, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be 100 local vendors on hand offering a variety of items. Guests will be able to enjoy live music, holiday cocktails, food trucks and of course, coffee. Santa will also be at the market and available to take pictures with children. Tickets are $5 and children under 12 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance on line. A portion of ticket proceeds will go towards supporting local charities. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.