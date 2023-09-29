ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico (HMRNM) is the state’s first and only Human Milk Banking Association in North America. The accredited mother’s milk bank is seeking donors to provide breast milk to infants in need across the state.

The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico tests all donors prior to approval. Once approved, donors can make a donation appointment at facilities in Albuquerque or Las Cruces. The milk is processed per clinical guidelines and FDA regulations, and then shipped to or picked up by recipient families.

With 2022 being the company’s first full year, HMRNM supplied nearly 50,000 ounces of donated breast milk to families. As of August 2023, the company has supplied 35,000 ounces and continues to grow.

How much can you donate?

Approved donors can donate a minimum of 100 ounces (over time).

How long does it take to become a donor?

According to HMRNM website, most donors become eligible to donate within a few days to a week. It can be done in as little as 48 hours when completed during the business week (Monday-Friday).