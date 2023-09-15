NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A World War II veteran in Texas is asking for some help celebrating her 100th birthday. Ethelyn Bell was just 21 in 1945 when she began serving in the Army Nurse Corps; now, Bell is hoping to get 100 cards for her birthday.

Bell’s birthday is coming up on October 4. The Texas Land Commissioner’s Office shared a photo from the Texas Veterans and Board of Bell holding a sign with her address for anyone wanting to send the veteran a card. Those who would like to help Bell celebrate can send a card to this address:

Ethelyn Bell

Clyde W. Cosper TSVH

1300 Seven Oaks Road

Bonham, Texas 75418