NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is often celebrated with fireworks; however, this can make the holiday especially hard for pets. With people coming in and out of parties and noises going off all around, many pets may panic and run away from home. Camp Bow Wow has provided some helpful tips for pet owners to combat this stress-inducing celebration.

Fourth of July Safety Tips – Camp Bow Wow

Avoid crowded events, unfamiliar locations, and noisy fireworks displays

Put your pet in the quietest room of the house, using something to block outside sounds, such as a fan or calming music

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar, current ID tags, and has a registered microchip

Exercise your pet early in the morning and again before the fireworks begin

Try indoor activities to tire out your pet, such as obstacle courses, hide-and-seek games, or training sessions.

Give your pet a long-lasting chew, special treat, or interactive toy to distract them during fireworks

Talk to your vet in advance about calming aids

Other Tips

Keep pets inside during fireworks activities

Make sure your pet has a safe place to hide, like in a closet, in their crate, or under furniture

Ask guests to keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t get out (notes placed on exit doors and gates as reminders can help with this)

Check around your residence after the fireworks to ensure there is no debris for your pet to ingest

Keep matches, lighters, and lighter fluid out of the reach of pets

According to the American Kennel Club, “more pets go missing during the July 4th weekend than any other time of the year.” If your pet runs away this holiday, be sure to check with local shelters to see if they have been found.