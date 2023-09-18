Animal Protection New Mexico is a local organization that is working to ensure the safety of animals across the state. The organization operates an Animal Cruelty Helpline that serves as its “eyes and ears on the ground.”

The helpline allows them to respond directly to troubling things people witness, and it also informs our decisions about what policies, programs, and services are needed in our community. One example of this positive feedback loop was when they first started noticing a marked increase in equine (horse, mule, donkey) neglect and abuse reported on the Helpline in 2010.

This sparked an entirely new program to help homeless horses and develop what is now one of the organization’s biggest programs.

Right now the organization is seeking volunteers. Animal Protection New Mexico is aksing for people to stay engaged by signing up for their regular electronic alerts at https://apnm.org/get-involved/sign-up-for-e-alerts/.