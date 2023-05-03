ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every once in a while, an MLB All-Star gets injured and is sent down to a minor league club for a rehab assignment. There have been multiple big league players that spent some time in Albuquerque for part of their rehab, with the latest being Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley.

Following a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in August 2022, Brantley is getting his first action in ten months with AAA Sugar Land. Luckily for baseball fans in Albuquerque, the Space Cowboys are in town with Brantley in the lineup.

“I want to be healthy, I want to be able to contribute at a high level once I go back,” said Brantley. “There is a lot of hard work from a lot of good people to get me to this point and I am appreciative of being here and even having this opportunity, and all is going well so far.”

Sugar Land will play the Isotopes in Albuquerque every day through Sunday.