ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whatever drove them to win 14 straight games as the last undefeated college basketball team in the country is gone. The UNM men’s basketball team lost for a fourth straight game Tuesday as the Wyoming Cowboys came to The Pit and left with their first road victory of the season 70-56.

The Lobos played their second game without their second leading scorer Jaelen House. His absence appears to be having an affect on the Lobos.

“Clearly we’ve lost confidence,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “Certainly, not having one of the best guards in the country is affecting our team, that’s obvious, but I think guys are just feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders a little bit. They feel like their letting people down.”

The Cowboys buried the Lobos in three point buckets, hitting 11. The Lobos were outrebounded 39-32 and doubled up on second chance points 16-8. Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points.

The Lobos were led by Jamal Mashburn Jr’s 15 points. Josiah Allick scored 13 points while Morris Udeze had 12 points with 17 rebounds. Javonte Johnson scored 10 points.

With the loss the Lobos dropped to 19-7 overall and 6-7 in the Mountain West. Wyoming improved to 3-10 in league play and 8-17 overall. The Lobos are at San Jose State Friday. Wyoming is at Air Force Friday.