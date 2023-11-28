ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM may be without its star guards for a little longer. Jaelen House has been out for two weeks with a hip injury, while Jamal Mashburn Jr. sat out during the Lobos last game against Pepperdine. House will once again be questionable for the Lobos on Wednesday night against LA Tech, while Mashburn will be doubtful. In their absence, plenty of young players have stepped up, including sophomore guard Donovan Dent.

“What I love about Donavan is everybody knows, when he has the ball, make yourself available because he’s going to find you,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitnio. “That’s the sign of a great point guard. He’s looking to pass the ball for sure.”

As the youth movement continues for UNM with Dent, along with freshman JT Toppin and Tru Washington, there is concern about them hitting a wall. The hope around the team is that there is enough leadership to power through it.

“Freshmen have to understand how to be good all year, and they normally do hit a wall,” said Pitino. “Normally older guys are able to kind of power through that and perform when they’re tired, mentally, physically, you know, going through. We deal with two semesters. So, you’ve got finals and all those things. Christmas break, travel, like all that. The great ones don’t wear down.”

UNM and Louisiana Tech tipoff in the Pit on Wednesday at 7 p.m.