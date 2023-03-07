ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico high school state basketball tournament quarterfinals began on Tuesday morning with a matchup of four and five seeds, Hope Christian and Artesia. The Huskies were able to jump out to an early lead and hold on the entire game, as they won 62-48.

The Huskies got a dominant performance from forward Kathleen Obsike, as she was one block away from triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks. Charelotte Bitsoih and Alyssa Vigil also had solid scoring performances with 13 and 17 points, respectively.

The Huskies will play the winner of Kirtland Central and Bloomfield in the semi-finals on Thursday morning at 8 am.