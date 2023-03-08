ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of Albuquerque’s private schools met early Wednesday morning to advance to the semi-finals of the New Mexico state basketball tournament. No. 3 St. Pius X and No. 6 Hope Christian played a close game for much the first half, however the Huskies were able to pull away in the second and upset the Sartans 59-45.

The Huskies were able to shoot efficiently while also shutting down the Sartans attack. On the game, Hope shot 55.6% from the field and 46.2% from three, while also limiting Pius to 38.2 and 21.1%. Once Hope took a lead in the third quarter, they were able to hold on.

Hope will play the winner of Taos and Highland on Thursday at 6:30 pm.