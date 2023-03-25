ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is victorious once again. “The Preacher’s Daughter” defeated former Jackson Wink teammate Yana Santos by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC fight night on Saturday.

While Holm got off to a slow start in the first round, she took control in the second and dominated the rest of the way. Holm took down Santos a total of four times and delivered 32 significant strikes.

The win is the first for Holm since October, 3 2020 and is the third in her last four fights. She recently signed a six fight contract with the UFC and said she plans to stay active in preparation for whenever her next fight may be.