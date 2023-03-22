ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to get back in the octagon this weekend as part of UFC Fight Night in San Antonio, Texas. Holm will be the co-main event of the evening as she fights former Jackson Wink Academy teammate Yana Kunitskaya. Holm (14-6) is looking to bounce back from a loss in her last fight in May 2022 and prove that she is still a capable fighter at 41 years old.

“I need to make people say, ‘wow she is still a big threat.’ That’s what I need to do,” said Holm. “I don’t just want to get by. I don’t want to do just enough. I want to go in, and I want to make a statement.”

Holm plans on staying active as she just signed a six-fight contract with UFC. While she isn’t overlooking her fight on Saturday, the third-ranked bantamweight fighter has her eyes on another championship belt.

“You know, any fight can be the next fight before the title, you never know. The title has changed hands a few times. You know, the top 5 kind of keeps juggling around and a lot of the girls there are tough. So, one fight could be it and then you are back in it.”

The main card for UFC fight night is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The fights will be broadcast on ESPN.