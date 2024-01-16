ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has been out of the octagon since July, and doesn’t have any fights lined up in the near future. She still has multiple fights remaining on her UFC contract and remains active in training. While she isn’t going as intense as a normal camp while she waits, she hopes to get a call to set something up in the next two or three months.

Holm is 3-1-1 over her last five fights. The most recent was initially a loss for Holm but has since been overturned to a no-contest.

“People ask about the new up-and-comers, like they’re hungry. Well, so am I,” said Holm.” I still am. The day that I don’t feel that hungry is the day I will retire.”

Throughout her career, Holm has also tried to do her part to give back. She considers philanthropy an important part of her life and has found a passion in assisting IncredAble Adaptive MMA. Her latest venture comes this weekend, as she will be hosting a cardio kickboxing workout for everyone ages eight and up. All proceeds will be given to the program.

“It’s lifechanging, their health, their confidence, even just how they communicate, everything. It’s like, you see them completely transform into the better version that they can be and in turn, they also, very much, inspire me.”

Holm’s workout will be at Jackson Wink MMA Academy on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Participants may sign up online and walk-ins are also welcome to pay the door.