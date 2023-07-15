ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Preacher’s Daughter has lost a fight for the second time in her last three bouts. Holly Holm, the third ranked women’s bantamweight fighter in UFC, fell to 10th ranked Mayra Bueno Silva on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Holm was able to take control in the first round and land 49 total strikes and 26 significant strikes throughout the bout, compared to 30 and 19, respectively, from Bueno Silva. The difference came in the second round when Bueno Silva grabbed ahold of Holm in a standing guillotine. Just 38 seconds into the round, Holm tapped out to concede the fight.

With the loss, Holm’s record now sits at 15-7. She is still under contract with UFC and it remains to be seen what is next for her.